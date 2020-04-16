Dinga Tamilrockers Incident: Piracy Website Leaks The Kannada Film Online

Dinga becomes Sandalwood's (Kannada film industry) first film shot on the iPhone. Apparently, notorious piracy website TamilRockers has leaked this Kannada film online. The public torrent website is infamous for releasing the pirated versions of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Kannada, and other language films. Even after illegally leaking several movies, the governing bodies have not been able to lay their hands on this piracy website.

Dinga Tamilrockers

After releasing many upcoming films on the Internet, back to back, the site has now released the pirated version of Dinga. Websites like Tamilrockers distribute copyright material which allows the users to download various movies online with the help of Torrent files. Tamilrockers had earlier released other movies like Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavaan, Pagalpanti, Star Wars Rise of Skywalker, Darbar, and Dolittle, among others.

The illegal release of Dinga movie online is likely to make the creators incur heavy losses, as is the usual case when such an incident occurs. DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been fighting to curb this piracy wave in India. However, the website somehow manages to lay its hands on the copyrighted material and share it online.

Dinga movie download

Kannada movie Dinga is directed by Abhishek Jain and consists of actors like Aarva, Abhishek Jain, and Anusha Rodrigues in prominent roles. The movie was originally slated to release on January 31 and released in 75-100 theatres. Bengali film composer Suddho Roy has composed the title song for this Kannada film.

The song has garnered 1 million views on YouTube and over 1.9 million TikTok videos are being made on the viral song. This is Suddho Roy's third project for the Kannada film industry. Take a look at the viral title song of the movie Dinga sung by Arjun Janya.

