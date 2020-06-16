'Tsunami' Becomes First Mollywood Movie To Resume Shooting After Coronavirus Crisis

As Rana Daggubati had predicted in a media interview a few months back, Mollywood has become the first South Indian film industry to resume shooting post coronavirus crisis. As per reports, Malayalam movie Tsunami's shooting restarted at French Toast Cafe on Chitoor Road on Monday. Actors Balu Varghese and Aju Varghese shot for their scenes on the first day of the shoot. The movie, starring Balu Varghese in the lead, reportedly has 20% of the shoot remaining that the makers plan to wrap in a few weeks.

Sharing his experience of shooting during the coronavirus crisis, director of Tsunami, Jean Paul Lal, said that several outdoor shoots are shifted indoors by making small changes in the script. He further added that the team is running regular temperature checks and adhering to all the safety guidelines prescribed by the Collector and health department. Jean also revealed that the crew of Tsunami is reduced from 150-200 members to 50 members.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane As He Completes 8 Years In Mollywood

Tsunami, starring Balu Varghese in the lead, went on floors in February in Irinjalakuda. However, the shooting of the movie was stumped after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March 2020. Approximately after 100 days, Tsunami's shooting was resumed in Kochi on June 15, 2020. The forthcoming movie also features actors like Aju Varghese, Innocent, Mukesh, and Suresh Krishna in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Mollywood Resumes Post Production Work Of Several High-budget Films

Tsunami is scripted by popular actor-director Lal. Interestingly, Tsunami will be the first time when the father-son duo Jean and Lal will work as director and screenwriter. Reportedly, Alex J Pulikkal will crank the lens while Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair will be managing the music of the movie. The forthcoming movie is produced by Allan Antony under his production banner of Panda Dad Productions.

Also Read | Actor Rana Daggubati Believes Mollywood Will Be First To Get Back In Action After Lockdown

Meanwhile, Jean Paul Lal last helmed Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Driving License, which managed to impress the critics and the audiences alike. Tsunami marks Jean Paul Lal and Balu Varghese's fifth film together. The director-actor duo has worked together in movies like Honey Bee, and Hi I'm Tony, among others. Tsunami director, in a recent interview, revealed that the Balu Varghese starrer might release on an OTT platform.

Also Read | Mollywood Producers Want Actors To Reduce Their Remuneration In The Post-lockdown Phase?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.