Actor Rana Daggubati Believes Mollywood Will Be First To Get Back In Action After Lockdown

The nationwide lockdown has forced the film industry to stop all their production work. Discussing the same, in a recent media interview, Rana Daggubati revealed that he believes the Malayalam film industry will be the first one to get on toes soon after the lockdown ends. Especially because the Malayalam film industry has a smaller crew, revealed Rana Daggubati. He also added that the Malayalam film industry has worked with fewer resources and have made big movies out of it in the past.

Furthermore, in the interview, Rana Daggubati also exclaimed that it is easier for Tollywood to reduce the crew size because back in the 90s the entire unit used to be the size of a bus, which would also include the lead actors and their staff. Talking further about the boom in the digital medium, Rana Daggubati said it would provide more opportunities to people. He also believed that OTT platforms are going to create talented writers and filmmakers.

Recently, Rana Daggubati took to social media to confirm his relationship and announceD his engagement. Sharing a picture with his fiance Miheeka Bajaj, the actor wrote: "And she said Yes :)."(sic) The news comes as a surprise to many, who have been sending across wishes to the couple.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati have been dating for the past few years. Reports also claim that Rana Dagubatti and girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj’s family have known about their relationship since the beginning. While fans are super happy for the couple, they are also curious to learn whether a wedding is on the cards anytime soon!

What's next for Rana Daggubati?

Rana Daggubati has Virata Parvam in his kitty. The upcomer, starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, and Priyamani in the lead, is reported to be a socio-political thriller, where the lead characters play the role of Naxalite leaders. The Venu Udugala directorial is currently under production and will release in early 2021. Besides the upcomer, Rana Daggubati also has Prabu Solomon's multi-lingual Kadan, which features an ensemble cast consisting of Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain, and Shriya Pilgoankar in pivotal roles. The movie was supposed to hit the screens this April, however, due to nationwide lockdown, the movie's release is pushed.

