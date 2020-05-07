Mollywood Resumes Post Production Work Of Several High-budget Films

The entire film industry is currently on a standstill because of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. However, the Malayalam film industry is trying to get back on its feet. According to media reports, several films in the Malayalam movie industry have started their work during the lockdown.

According to a media report, some Malayalam films have resumed its post-production work amid the current lockdown. Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik, Zakariya’s Halaal Love Story, Jofin T Chacko’s The Priest, Santhosh Viswanath’s One and RJ Mathukutty’s Kunjeldho have started with its post-production work. The report also stated that the work is being done by adhering to strict COVID-19 precautions.

Mahesh Narayan’s Malik release

Malik was set for a April 22, 2020 release, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The film is written edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan. It stars Fahad Faasil in the lead role of Suleiman Malik.

Halaal Love Story release

According to media reports, Halaal Love Story release was expected on March 27, but it was later postponed for an April 2020 release. The upcoming Malayalam comedy is being directed by Zakariya Mohammed and he has also contributed in writing the film.

The Priest movie release

According to reports, The Priest movie release is expected in September 2020. The upcoming Malayalam horror mystery is written and directed by debutant Jofin T. Chacko. The movie features Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal among others in pivotal roles. The Priest also marks the first instance of Mammootty and Manju Warrier being in a film together.

Kunjeldho release

According to media reports, Kunjeldho release was scheduled on June 18, 2020. The film is an upcoming Malayalam language campus movie which is written and directed by Mathukkutty. The film features Asif Ali in the lead role.

A lot of people from the entertainment industry are hopeful about theatres and shoots to commence by August in 2020.

