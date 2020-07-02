Tsunami Movie Wraps Shoot Successfully; First Mollywood Movie To Do So Amidst Pandemic

The movie Tsunami has officially wrapped up its shooting. Director Lal posted a picture on his Instagram confirming the same. The production team had been working on the shoot schedules following the government regulations. Read ahead to know more

Tsunami is a new movie that is yet to release and has Lal and Jean-Paul Lal’s direction. It will reportedly be the first Malayalam movie to have finished filming amid the pandemic. The movie has apparently been filmed indoors and around the city of Ernakulam. The makers confirmed the wrap for the movie's shoot successfully.

Lal and Jean-Paul Lal have co-directed the film and penned down a message on social media. They wrote about the successful completion of filming their film and that they had no problems doing so. They also wrote about how hard work and teamwork will win over in any situation and that this movie was just a beginning in proving that.

Take a look at the post:

They also added this in the caption - Tsunami - Pack Up A Lal & Junior Cinema and a hashtag. Many people wrote back positive comments on the post and congratulated them as well.

The movie had started filming at the start of February but it had to stop in March due to the pandemic. Reportedly, the film had almost 12 days left to finish the shoot and recently resumed filming in June. This was after they received a green light from their state's government to resume filming. A crew of only 50 people was allowed at a time and all safety precautions were put in place as well.

Actor Balu Varghese is the lead actor and director Jean-Paul had also talked a bit about the movie in an interview with a media portal, saying that there would be little changes in the script but nothing related to the geography of the film. Many outdoor scenes would also be shot inside, the director had explained.

Promo Pic Credit: Lal's Instagram

