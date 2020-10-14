'Love Action Drama' Makers Release An Unseen Action Sequence, Watch

Love Action Drama is a Malayalam language romantic comedy film directed by debutant Dhyan Sreenivasan which released in 2019. The movie stars Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film went to be a huge hit among masses. The makers of the movie have released an unseen fight sequence. Read ahead to know more.

Here are the details about the unseen action sequence from 'Love Action Drama'

The makers of the film Love Action Drama have released an unseen fight sequence which was not a part of the movie. The scene is set in front of a temple, where Nivin’s character Dinesh can be seen beating up some goons. As one by one all the goons charge at Dinesh, he, in his confident style beats them all as spectators watch. He even uses a stick given by a flower-vendor to thrash the goons. The video is uploaded on the YouTube channel of Funtastic films. The video has garnered over one lakh views and is still counting.

The story of Love Action Drama revolves around Dinesh, played by Nivin Pauly, who is a wealthy and an overconfident guy. He falls in love with Shobha played Nayanthara. He wishes to marry her one day and tries to impress her as well. The action-drama that unfolds in between and whether Dinesh marries Shobha is something one will have to watch Love Action Drama for.

Nivin Pauly is one of the renowned actors of the Malayalam movie industry. The actor has many awards and accolades to his name for his brilliant performances. Nivin Pauly got recognition as an established actor because of his performance in the 2012 romantic movie Thattathin Marayathu. Nivin is known as the boy-next-door because of his romantic roles. Nivin has big releases lined up for 2020 as well. He is set to star in Action Hero Biju 2 which will be directed by Abrid Shine and Bismi Special which will be directed by Rajesh Ravi. Both these movies will release later in 2020.

Nayanthara has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language movies. She is best known for her roles Chandramukhi which released in 2005, Dubai Seenu which released in 2007 and Tulasi which released in 2007. She has won many awards for her versatile acting as well. Nayanthara is next going to be seen in Kottayam Kurbana which will be a Mahesh Vettiyar directorial. She is also going to star in Netrikann which will be directed by Milind Rau. Bith these movies will release later in 2020.

Image courtesy- @nivinpaulyactor and @nayantharaaa Instagram

