Nayanthara Starrer 'Mookuthi Amman' To Directly Release On Disney+ Hotstar Soon?

Tamil movie Mookuthi Amman, starring Nayanthara in the lead, will reportedly skip a theatrical release. According to Only Kollywood's recent report, Mookuthi Amman will exclusively premiere on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The report further reveals that Mookuthi Amman is currently in the last leg of post-production, and is expected to premiere during Diwali this year. Interestingly, the forthcoming movie marks the directorial debut of actor RJ Balaji.

Mookuthi Amman satellite rights sold?

According to Only Kollywood's report, Mookuthi Amman satellite rights have been sold to Vijay TV. The movie, starring Nayanthara in the lead, also features actors like Urvashi, RJ Balaji, Yogi Babu, others in prominent roles. The film is touted to be a devotional film. The first look poster of the film was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

As always, humbled by all your love and support ❤️ Thank you for the phenomenal response for the first and second look of #MookuthiAmman .!!!🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/m1kROaPcgB — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) March 1, 2020

Mookuthi Amman is written by RJ Balaji, meanwhile, N J Saravanan is co-directing the film. The cinematography is handled by Dinesh Krishnan B, and editing is done by Selva. The music of Mookuthi Amman is composed by Girishh. Mookuthi Amman, bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh, will be Nayanthara's second film for the year, after A.R. Murugadoss' Darbar.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sehupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a romantic-comedy. The movie that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan, will hit the silver screen soon.

Besides the upcomer, Nayanthara also has Molond Rau's Netrikkan, Siva's Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, among others in her kitty. While Netrikkan is touted to be a thriller, Annaatthe is a family drama that narrates the tale of a brother and sister. Both the above-mentioned movies are slated to hit the marquee soon.

