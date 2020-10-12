Nivin Pauly Starrer Padavettu's First Glimpses Shared On Actor's Birthday; Watch

Actor Nivin Pauly's forthcoming movie Padavettu's first glimpses were shared on Sunday, October 11. The 60-second long video has a few behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the shoot of Padavettu. Interestingly, the first glimpse of Padavettu was released on Nivin Pauly's 36th birthday. The glimpses also unveiled Nivin Pauly's look from the action-thriller.

Check out the video:

Also Read | 'Action Hero Biju' Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Nivin Pauly, Anu Emmanuel And Others

Padavettu, starring Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan in the lead, is an action-thriller. The movie that marks the Mollywood debut of Aruvi (2017) fame Aditi Balan also has Manju Warrier in a cameo. The film also features Shine Tom Chacko in a prominent role. The first look poster of Padavettu was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | 'Padavettu' First Look Poster Out, Nivin Pauly Says Fight For 'survival' Will Continue

Padavettu is directed by Liju Krishnan, interestingly, the movie is his first feature film. Liju has helmed a few plays in the past. The movie also marks the debut of Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne as a producer. Music of Padavettu is composed by Govind Vasantha, who has given hits like '96 and Thambi in the past. Meanwhile, the cinematography is handled by Deepak D Menon.

Also Read | Nivin Pauly Encapsulates His Decade-long Journey In Cinema With An Emotional Post

Padavettu cast and crew wish Nivin Pauly on his birthday

Nivin Pauly, who turned 36 on October 11, got special birthday wishes from Padavettu cast and crew. "Happy Birthday to someone who’s absolutely, positively indispensable to me," (sic) wrote director Liju Krishnan. Meanwhile, producer Sunny Wayne and Aditi Balan too sent across warm birthday wishes to Nivin Pauly.

Also Read | Nivin Pauly Wishes Daughter Rose Treesa With A 'cute' Picture On Her Birthday; See Here

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly will be next seen in Rajeev Ravi's Thuramukham. The movie, starring Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is based on the Chappa system that was prevalent in Kerala during the 40s and 50s. The film is currently in post-production and will hit the marquee soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.