Nayanthara's Critically Acclaimed Movies That Had Women-centric Themes

Nayanthara is the first South Indian celebrity who made it to the Forbes India list. She predominantly works in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry. Nayanthara has several commercially successful films to her credit but she is most popular for her films which have women-centric themes. From Aramm to Airaa, here some of Nayanthara's films which are women-centric plotlines. Take a look.

Nayanthara's films that had women-centric themes

Imaikkaa Nodigal

Released in 2018, Imaikkaa Nodigal is a Telugu film directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film stars Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The psychological thriller film follows the situational story of how a serial killer is apprehended by an intelligent CBI officer. The film was critically acclaimed with Nayanthara’s strong female protagonist receiving praises from the audience. Nayanthara played the role of a CBI officer in the film.

Aramm

Another Nayanthara’s films which fall under the women-centric theme is Aramm. The Tamil drama film is directed by Gopi Nainar and stars Nayanthara, Ramachandran Durairaj and Sunu Lakshmi. Nayanthara plays the role of a district collector in the film Aramm, who faces huge professional challenges after a young girl falls into a borewell and the media highlights her rescue efforts.

Airaa

Directed by KM Sarjun, the film Airaa stars Nayanthara, Kalaiyarasan and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The horror Tamil language film follows the story of a journalist who is haunted by a vengeful spirit when she visits her grandmother in a remote village. Another man who lost his love also seems to be facing similar hauntings. Nayanthara played the role of a young journalist in the film.

Kolamavu Kokila

Kolamavu Kokila is a 2018 Tamil language black comedy crime film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film stars Nayanthara in the lead roles with actors Yogi Babu, Saranya Ponvannan, R. S. Shivaji, Charles Vinoth, and Hareesh Peradi in supporting roles. The commercially successful film Kolamavu Kokila follows the story of a young girl who gets into a drug racket to earn quick money. Soon her entire family falls into the trap putting their lives at risk.

Anaamika

Anaamika is another bilingual thriller film directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film stars Nayanthara in the lead role and is a remake of a Bollywood film Kahaani. The film follows a young woman who wanders the streets of Hyderabad in search of her husband, assisted by a cop.

