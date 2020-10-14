Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lata Mangeshkar Looks Unrecognisable In This Rare Picture

Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar is among the well-known singers in the music industry. The singer also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on her social media handles. Talking about the singer’s social media handle and fan following, Fans recently came across an adorable major throwback picture of the singer from her younger days. Seeing his post, fans can’t stop themselves from going all gaga over it.

In the picture shared by the fan-page, the singer can be giving an innocent look as she strikes a pose for the camera. Lata can be seen sporting a royal blue saree with silver embellishment on it. She also opted for an off-white blouse and jewellery. She also completed her look with a middle parting hairdo, bindi, well-done brows, and glossy lips.

Along with the post, the fan page also went on to pen a sweet note about Lata. The caption read as, “The Bharat Ratna, Nightingale of India, legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar Ji in this lovely vintage pic”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by the fan page went on to receive several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented praising the singer for her incredible voice. While some went on to comment on the singer’s looks in the pic. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful picture”. While the other one wrote, “Legendary artist with a golden voice”. Check out a few comments below.

Lata pays tribute to 'Kumar brothers'

Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to the late actor Ashok Kumar on his birthday and the late singer and actor Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary. Sharing a picture on Twitter of the two legendary Bollywood actors, Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to them both.

She wrote that today marks the birth anniversary of Ashok Kumar, her favourite star, and the death anniversary of Kishore Kumar, her younger brother and a favourite of all. She also went on to share happy pictures of the duo. Lata Mangeshkar has worked with the two senior stars on many projects. Take a look at the post below.

Aaj mere pasandida abhineta Ashok Kumar ji ki jayanti hai aur bahut dukh ki baat ye hai ke unke chote bhai aur hum sabke pyare Kishor da ki aaj punyatithi hai.Main in dono vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun. pic.twitter.com/jonIM94KjC — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 13, 2020

