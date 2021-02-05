Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shruti Haasan Shares Hilarious Childhood Pic With Sister Akshara

South Indian actor Shruti Haasan and her sister Akshara Haasan share a typical quirky sibling's bond. They support each other's ventures on social media as well. Recently, Shruti Haasan shared a hilarious unseen photo of the two on her Instagram story. Scroll down to see the photo.

Unseen photo of Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan

The photo shared by Shruti is one from their childhood days. In the photo, Shruti is seen wearing a pink top and a pair of striped bottoms, paired with a floral bra. While posing like a superhero, she can be seen smiling for the camera. Akshara's reaction to Shruti is a hilarious one. She can be seen pointing a finger at her elder sister' clothing, giving an excited look. She is wearing a black tee-shirt and a pair of denim pants. While sharing the photo, Shruti wrote in the caption, 'Look what I found' and tagged her sister as well.

Image courtesy- @shrtuzhaasan Instagram

Akshara has reacted to the picture sheepishly as she has reshared the photo on her Instagram story. In the caption, she wrote, 'No wayyy! What's with me? Why even am I posing like that?' She also has added a laughing and a facepalm emoji as well.

Image courtesy- @aksharaa.haasan Instagram

The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor recently celebrated her 35th birthday and shared pictures of the same on Instagram. Surprisingly, her mystery man was revealed on the occasion. Shruti is dating Santanu Hazarika who had put in efforts to make her birthday special. She also confirmed her relationship status in a True or False session on Instagram. When asked whether she is in a relationship, she replied 'true' along with 'I guess' and also added a tongue in cheek emojis. The couple has been snapped by the paparazzi together as well.

Shruti has also shared the trailer of her upcoming film Pitta Kathalu. The film is the Telegu version of Netflix's Lust Stories. The movie encompasses four stories and will portray the concept of love and betrayal through a woman's perspective. The cast of the movie also includes mala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana and Sanjith Hegde among others. The film is going to be released on February 19, 2021.

Image courtesy- @aksharaa.haasan Instagram

