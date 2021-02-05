Pitta Kathalu Trailer: Shruti Haasan To Play A Role In Futuristic World, Watch

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram to share the trailer of her upcoming movie Pitta Kathalu. While sharing the trailer, she wrote, "#pittakathalu Trailer out now !!!!!!". The upcoming movie is the Telugu version of Netflix's Lust Stories. The comment section is filled with fans complimenting the actor and the trailer. Check it out.

Pitta Kathalu Trailer

The trailer begins with Shruti Haasan standing and the narration starts with "Does he know her desire?". Then it pans out to the other cast members where it shows a glimpse of four stories. The anthology will revolve around four women and their journey of love and betrayal.

Pitta Kathalu plot and other details

The trailer shows four different stories and each story will explore a woman's perspective of love and betrayal. Pitta Kathalu cast features Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan among others. It is helmed by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. The movie is set to release on February 19.

As per The News Minute, directors Krish, Shiva Nirvana and Ajay Bhupathi were supposed to be part of the movie. The filmmakers were busy with their own films and hence they dropped out of Pitta Kathalu. Krish is currently working in an untitled movie that stars Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Shiva Nirvana is busy with Nani’s Tuck Jagadish. Lastly, Ajay is busy with his upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie Maha Samudram. The movie features Siddharth, Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel.

In the movie, Shruti Haasan will play the role of Divya in the story titled X-Life. The story will involve advanced technology and futuristic world. The actor will be seen romancing with Sanjith Hegde (Vik).

Amala Paul will be seen in and as Meera. It is a story of a gutsy woman. The story also includes Jagapathi Babu as her husband and Aswin Kakamanu in a pivotal role.

Eesha Rebba will be playing the role of Pinky. She will be seen as the woman who isn't afraid to take her own decisions. Apart from her, Satya Dev, Srinivas Avasarala and Ashima Narwal will also be seen in the story.

Lastly, Saanve Megghana will play the role of Rammula. The story revolves around the extraordinary journey of an ordinary girl with her boyfriend played by Naveen Kumar. Other than the couple, Lakshmi Manchu as a politician is seen in a negative role.

