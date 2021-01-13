'Uppena' Teaser Starring Chiranjeevi's Nephew Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty Released

South Indian actor Chiranjeevi has bowled the audiences over with his stellar performances in films time and again. His nephew Panja Vaisshnav Tej also appears to be following his footsteps as he is all set to make his Tollywood debut. The teaser of his debut movie Uppena was released on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Scroll to see the trailer of the film and know more details about the same.

Uppena teaser reelased

The teaser of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena was released on Wednesday. The teaser of the film sees Tej’s character, Aasi, falling in love with Shetty’s character, Sangeetha. He also tries to woo her several times to win her love. The one minute-24-seconds long teaser hints that the movie is set against the backdrop of a coastal area because the ocean can be seen several times in the teaser. What is more adorable to watch in the teaser itself is the chemistry between Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty’s characters. Aasi is seen twirling his moustache adorably every time he sees Sangeetha.

Upenna teaser was shared by Kriyhi Shetty on Twitter. In the tweet, she wrote and informed her fans and followers that the teaser of the much-awaited film is out. She also hopes that the teaser reaches the depths of the hearts of the audience.

This movie is the debut directorial of Buchi Babu Sana. Uppena cast is also going to include popular actor Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role even though he was not to be seen in the trailer. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad while the movie is produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers.

Uppena was expected to release in 2020 but the plan did not go through due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of the film made in January 2019 while filming had begun in May 2019. Devi Sri Prasad also surprised his fans by releasing one of the songs from the film which is titled as Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram. The song is sung by Javed Ali while the Telugu lyrics are penned by Shreemani and the Hindi lyrics are penned by Raqueeb Alam. The song has 160 million views already on YouTube. The song sees Aasi and Sangeetha shyly looking at each as they release they are falling in love with each other.

