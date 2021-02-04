Uppena Trailer Starring Vaishnav Tej And Krithi Releases, Sethupathi Plays Villain

Chiranjeevi's nephew Panja Vaishnav Tej is all set to make his Tollywood debut with the action-romance film Uppena. The teaser of the action-romantic drama was released a few weeks ago and after a long wait, the Uppena trailer is also out now. Directed by first time director Buchi Babu Sana, the movie will also have popular South actor Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Uppena trailer released

Uppena, which means high tide in Telugu is an upcoming film that will have a newcomer Vaishnav Tej as the lead. The film is reportedly set in the backdrop of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, based on honour killings. The trailer of the Telugu film begins with Aasi, portrayed by Tej, daydreaming about his love story with Sangeetha, played by Krithi Shetty, and comparing it to that of the likes of Laila-Majnu, Devdas-Parvati, and Romeo-Juliet.

The trailer further shows adorable scenes between the lead pair where they can be seen having a fun and romantic time together. All's going well until Krithi's father, portrayed by Sethupathi gets to know of her affair with Aasi and decides to hurt him in order to save his reputation, which he says is more important than anything in the world for him. The newly released trailer is full of action scenes between the protagonist and goons as well as romantic shots with Aasi and Sangeetha. You can watch the trailer here.

Uppena cast includes popular South actor Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role with Chiranjeevi's nephew Vaishnav as the lead. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad while the movie is produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Uppena was expected to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of the film was made in January 2019 while filming had begun in May 2019. One of the songs from the action-drama movie titled Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram was released a year ago and has garnered over 167 million views on Youtube till now. Ever since the trailer of Uppena has released, fans and followers of the cast took to Twitter to express their excitement for the same. You can see a few tweets here. The film will hit screens on February 12, 2021.

