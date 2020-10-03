Urvashi Rautela Teases Debut Telugu Song From 'Black Rose', Take A Look

Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for the release of her Telugu debut movie 'Black Rose'. She is going to be the leading lady of the film. The movie is directed by Mohan Bharadwaj. According to Filmibeat.com, Black Rose is scheduled to release in December 2020.

Recently, the promotional song of the movie was released. The song is titled Naa Tappu Emunnadabbaa in Telugu. The pop song is sung by Harika Narayan and composed by Mani Sharma. Urvashi Rautela is in the spotlight and is looking like a diva in a sequinned red dress. The actor's moves in the song are at par with all her previous performances, leaving the audience wanting more.

The song also has a Hindi version titled ‘Hai Kya Yeh Mera Kasoor’. Adorning various dazzling dresses throughout the song, Urvashi looks stunning. The lyrics of the song also include her name in the beginning.

The song’s lyrics say that because of her being too beautiful she wasn’t allowed to play with other children. Her father tied a black thread to her ankle as soon as she started walking. The lyrics explain that her being too pretty is not her fault.

Urvashi Rautela movies have been widely loved by the audience. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Singh Saab The Great in 2013. She is the only actor to win the maximum number of beauty titles in history. She has also starred in Grand Masti 4 (2016), Sanam Re (2016) and Hate Story 4 (2018). Urvashi Rautela has also featured in many music videos which become huge hits. Her first music video was Love Dose by Yo-Yo Honey Singh which released in 2014. Bijli Ka Taar which released in 2019 was her latest music video.

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the movie Paagalpanti in 2019 sharing screen with Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda. She was also a part of an original OTT film called Virgin Bhanupriya that released on Zee 5. The film was a comedy-drama and also starred Archana Puran Singh in supporting role.

