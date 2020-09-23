Urvashi Rautela Unveils The First Look Poster Of Her Upcoming Film 'Black Rose'; See Here

Great Grand Masti actor Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, to reveal the first look poster of her upcoming film, Black Rose. In the poster, the actor looks completely stunning and is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about her character and the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming film Black Rose. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning as she seems to be walking out of a glass building. She is seen sporting a red saree with a black border and a black netted sleeveless blouse.

She completed her look with black bangles and a maang tikka. Apart from the actor’s picture, one can also notice money, falling on the ground along with several digits written on the poster. In the poster, one can also read a quote that says, “If you lend your money either lose the money or gain an enemy”.

Along with the poster, the actor also went on to reveal about her character. She wrote, “I'm that rare Black rose deep, dark and enticing. Yet, I grow with thorns, sharp and poisoned. People who love me end up pricked and hurt. #BlackRose First Glimpse climbed to the top & trending #1 ðŸŒ¹, thank you all for the massive love â¤ï¸ It’s time for #BlackRose to show its face…”. Take a look at her first look poster below.

Seeing the poster, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post shared by the actor went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Most of the fans commented with several happy emojis. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Earlier to this post, Urvashi shared a picture of her getting off the car and making her way to the airport. Along with the picture, she also went on to describe how she was cast in the movie. She wrote, “Our director Sampath Nandi is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers and wrote the entire script keeping me in mind. When I was offered the film I finished reading it in one go and truly loved the screenplay”. Take a look at the post below.

