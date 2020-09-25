Urvashi Rautela Post A BTS Video Of A Photo Shoot, Fan Asks If She Is A Part Of BTS' Army

Urvashi Rautela has a huge fan following on her social media. She recently shared a BTS clip on her Instagram handle where she can be seen beautifully posing for a photoshoot. As she rarely shares behind the scene clips on her Instagram, one of her fans asked whether she has joined the BTS’ army. Take a look.

Is Urvashi Rautela a part of BTS' Army?

Urvashi Rautela is a well-known name in the movie industry. She is quite active on her social media and keeps sharing her gorgeous clicks with her fans. Lately, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of one of her photoshoots where she can be seen getting beautifully clicked by the photographer.

In the caption, she asked her fans about the one thing that they are thankful for. Many of her fans complimented her on her looks while one of the fan comments grabbed everyone’s attention. One of her fans asked her whether she’s become a part of the BTS’ army or is she just a BTS fan.

Other fans of Urvashi Rautela began praising her along with hearts and fire emojis the moment she posted the video clip. See how her fans reacted to her new BTS video clip.

Urvashi Rautela doesn’t miss out on flaunting her flawless beauty by sharing gorgeous pictures and video clips of herself on her Instagram handle.

She recently shared this beautiful clip of her flaunting her beauty with a shimmering look. She can be seen wearing a floral dress with a floral scarf. She can also be seen wearing an elegant jewellery set and posing with confidence. She stated in her caption as to how in a society that profits from self-doubt, liking oneself is a rebellious act.

Here’s another one from Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram where she can be seen showing her new ear piercing. Her fans showered a lot of compliments for her new piercing in the comment section. She mentioned in the caption how piercing has a power and magic of its own, how it decorates the body and also enhances the soul.

According to her, piercings are like love which is sometimes beautiful and sometimes painful. Many of her fans complimented her in the comment section by calling her ‘beautiful’ and sent tons of hearts to her.

Image Source- Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

