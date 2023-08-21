Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's Photo In Cop Avatar Goes Viral

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an upcoming Telugu-language action drama starring Pawan Kalyan in the role of a cop. The movie is the official remake of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Tamil film Theri, which was released back in 2016. Recently, a picture from the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been making the rounds on the internet, generating buzz around the film.

3 things you need to know

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar.

Sreeleela will be seen playing the lead role in the movie.

Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar have previously collaborated on Gabbar Singh (2012).

Photo from sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh goes viral

A photo from the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has gone viral wherein Pawan Kalyan was seen with art director Anand Sai. The Power Star was seen embodying his fearless cop character from the film as he donned the khaki uniform. This recent photo of Pawan Kalyan and Anand Sai has confirmed that the shooting of the film has been ongoing in full swing.

(Pawan Kalyan and art director Anand Sai spotted on the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh | Image: @dasarismedia/X)

As per reports, the movie is the official Telugu remake of Theri, which was a cop-action drama film. The movie revolved around the life of a doting father who goes into hiding to protect his daughter from dangerous goons. Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to face competition from other releases including Guntur Kaaran, Kalki 2898 AD and others.

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Talking about Ustaad Bhagat Singh in an interview with a regional media publication, filmmaker Dasaradh revealed that the project is not a complete remake of Theri. Harish Shankar just took a basic line from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer and tweaked the story. Dasaradh said, "Harish Shankar tweaked Theri’s story to a maximum extent, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be in his trademark style completely." The movie is currently being shot in various locations and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.