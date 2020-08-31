'Uthama Puthiran' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Romantic Comedy

The 2010 movie Uthama Puthiran is a Tamil language romantic comedy. The movie stars Dhanush and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of Genelia and Dhanush’s characters and the equation between their families.

It is a remake of the Telugu movie Ready which released in 2008. It was also remade in Bollywood with Salman Khan and Asin in the lead. A lot of people are still curious about the Uthama Puthiran cast and Uthama Puthiran characters. To all the people who are curious about the cast of Uthama Puthiran, here is everything you need to know about it.

Uthama Puthiran cast

Dhanush as Sivaramakrishnan / Dhandapani

South Indian superstar Dhanush had played the role of Sivaramakrishnan AKA Siva in the movie. He is a happy go lucky boy of a helpful nature. The movie takes a different turn when Siva kidnaps Pooja. Dhanush is known for his several hit movies in the South Indian film industry. His role in Bollywoood movie Raanjhana also earned him praises from the audiences and critics alike.

Genelia as Pooja Padmanadhan

Genelia Deshmukh plays the Pooja in Uthama Puthiran cast. She gets kidnapped by Dhanush from a marriage hall as a mistaken identity. Her uncles were trying to marry her off forcibly for the property. Genelia Deshmukh is known for her work in South Indian and Bollywood film industry. The on-screen chemistry of Dhanush and Genelia Deshmukh was loved by the audience.

Vivek as 'Emotional' Ekambaram (Auditor)

Vivek had played the role of Emotional Ekambaram in the movie. He is an auditor of Pooja’s uncles. The south Indian actor Vivekanandan is known for his work in Tamil film industry. He is also awarded the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the entertainment industry. He is known for his movies like Run, Parthiban Kanavu, Anniyan, Sivaji, etc.

Bhagyaraj as Raghupathi / (Washington Vetrivel)

Bhagyaraj had played the role of Raghupathi AKA Washington Vetrivel in the movie. Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj is an Indian director, actor, screenwriter, music director, producer and politician who is known for his work in Tamil film industry. He has worked in more than 75 movies and has also directed more than 25 movies.

Ashish Vidyarthi as Periyamuthu Gounder

Ashish Vidyarthi played the role of Periyamuthu Gounder in Uthama Puthiran cast. The Indian actor has worked in 11 different languages. He is best known for playing negative roles in movies.

Other actors in the cast of Uthama Puthiran

Jaya Prakash Reddy as Chinnamuthu Gounder

Sundarrajan as Sundaram

Karunas as Janaki

Vijay Babu as Raghavan / (Chicago Shakthivel)

Vivekvasu Nagalla as Rajaram

Charuhasan as Swamiji

Mayilsamy as Santhosh Khan

Srinath as David

Rajendran as Velu

Ambika as Sivakaami

Rekha as Meenakshi

Rajyalakshmi as Lakshmi Raghupathi

Nithya as Bharatham Sundaram

Uma Padmanabhan as Sundari Raghavan

Aarthi as Raji / Gundumani

Sonia as Lalitha alias Lallu

Pandu as Swamiji's assistant

Master Bharath as Chinna Moorthy Gounder

Surekha Vani as Chinna Moorthy Gounder's mother

Rajesh Lingam

Shriya Saran as Kalpana (Guest appearance)

Image Credits: Stills from the movie Uthama Puthiran

