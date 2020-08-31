Actor Fahadh Faasil Says He Wants To Become An ‘Uber Driver’ In Spain After He Retires

C U Soon actor Fahadh Faasil recently revealed his unconventional retirement plans. The actor said that he wants to become an Uber driver in Spain after he retires. Further, his wife Nazriya Nazim also approves of the plan.

During an interview with Indian Express, Fahadh Faasil was asked about his film career. Ten years ago, the actor had realized that he belonged to the world of cinema. This is when Faasil started to enjoy acting. Talking about his retirement plans, Fahadh stated that he wanted to shift to Barcelona, Spain.

Talking about his upcoming film C U Soon, Fahadh Faasil said that two years ago, Mahesh Narayanan came across the confession of a Malayali girl from Saudi Arabia. The girl had reportedly undergone trafficking and was crying for help. Mahesh Narayanan told Faasil about this video and it, in turn, culminated in a film.

Fahadh said that they would have shot the film in the same manner even if the lockdown wouldn’t be imposed. However, he said that the lockdown was the reason why this film was made. The actors were reportedly given a ‘proper script’ and also attended a three-day workshop.

Fahadh co-produced C U Soon with his wife, Nazriya. Talking about his professional relationship with her, Fahadh said that she was his ‘strength’. While Fahadh’s wife motivated him, she also gave him his personal space. Further, she also shared a great relationship with the C U Soon director, Mahesh Narayanan.

More about C U Soon:

C U Soon also stars actors Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendra. The trailer features a Dubai based banker who meets a girl on a dating app. However, things start to change when the girl commits suicide. Further, she shares a suicide note on Whatsapp. This film showcases the problems faced during a virtual era.

Fahadh Faasil's movies:

Fahadh Faasil made his acting debut in the Malayalam film, Pappayude Swantham Appoos. The actor was reportedly a child artist when he starred in this film. Fahadh Faasil has starred in several Malayalam films. Some of his films include Kumbalangi Nights, Take Off, 22 Female Kottayam, North 24 Kaatham, and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Fahadh Faasil's Instagram:

Fahadh is quite active on Instagram. His profile often features his wife, Nazriya Nazim. Here are some photographs featuring the Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil and his wife, Nazriya.

