Vijay Sethupathi's Most Versatile Roles That Impressed His Fans

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most successful contemporary actors in the Tamil film industry. He has received critical acclaim for many of his performances over the years. Here are some of Vijay Sethupathi's movies that made fans realise his versatility as an actor. Read on:

Pizza

This film is a horror-thriller, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Vijay Sethupathi had acted in a few films before Pizza, but this one is considered to be his breakthrough flick. He plays the role of a pizza delivery boy who gets entangled in a series of eerie events that drastically change his life. He received a lot of appreciation from his fans and critics for his role as Micheal, the delivery boy.

Image source: Still from Pizza

Super Deluxe

Vijay Sethupathi has always loved experimenting with his onscreen image. Super Deluxe features Vijay Sethiupathi as a transgender woman who goes back to his wife and children after seven years. The character also faces a lot of humiliation and exploitation in return. Transgender Shilpa's role proves what a versatile actor he is.

Here are some fan reactions to Shilpa's character that Vijay Sethupathi played. A fan commented, "The best ever!! it's amazing how you internalized the character from scratch and made her you!"

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is considered to be one of Vijay Sethupathi's best movies. It is a neo-noir action thriller film in Tamil where Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a gangster opposite R Madhavan as a police officer. The film has played an integral part in his career and his performance as Vedha received a lot of appreciation and love from his fans. Here's a fan reaction to Vikram Vedha even after three years of its release.

#VikramVedha is 1 of my favorite movie of @VijaySethuOffl along with #96. Inspite of being non-tamil person, was able to connect with these movies only becoz of @VijaySethuOffl acting skills. He's genius & so natural. Vedha & Ram are my most favorite characters played by himðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œ. https://t.co/Ga782q08l5 — Prabhasâ£Diehard Fan.Waiting 4 Radheshyam,Adipurush (@fanofPrabha) July 21, 2020

Dharma Durai

Vijay Sethupathi's movie has another milestone. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi with Tamannah in the lead. He received several awards for this film. In the film, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a village doctor who turns into a drunkard after some events that take place in his love life. He was garnered with loads of appreciation for his mature performance. Here's a fan reaction even after 4 years of the film release. The fan calls Vijay Sethupathi as Makkal Selvan and says that Dharma Durai was a blockbuster hit in his career.

Orange Mittai

From an intense gangster to a transgender, Vijay Sethupathi has nailed all kinds of roles. In the movie Orange Mittai, he played an old man and showed his abilities as a versatile actor. His character in the film suffers from heart conditions and befriends an EMT specialist and their journey takes unexpected turns. Here is a fan reaction to his performance in the film:

Watched Orange Mittai today. Missed my dad. Was seeing my dead dad in VJS â¤ï¸ Why is this man so really real in any character he takes up! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @VijaySethuOffl #OrangeMittai #VijaySethupathi #VJS #sethupathism — Sowmy Haasini (@SowmyHaasini) September 13, 2019

Image source: Still from Orange Mittai / Promo Image source: Still from Sethupathi

