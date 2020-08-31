Nayanthara Travels To Hometown Cochin With Vignesh Post '8 Months Of Forced Hibernation'

Actor Nayanthara has headed home with her beau Vignesh for Onam. Vignesh recently shared a few glimpses of their trip to Cochin. He shared two videos of the clouds as he expressed his excitement for travelling after a long time. In the second video, he wrote, “Airborne after a long time. Phew!”.

Vignesh Shivan also shared a picture with Nayanthara as they landed in Cochin. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reportedly travelled to hometown for Onam 2020. In the picture, Nayanthara was seen donning a black jumpsuit. The actor added colour to her solid colour outfit with yellow block heels. Nayanthara completed her look with black sunglasses and a sleek pulled bun. Vignesh Shivan kept it casual with a red graphic t-shirt and blue denim. Take a look at Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s picture.

Also Read| Nayanthara's popular Malayalam movies that you must add to your watchlist

Also Read| Mammootty and Nayanthara's movies that all fans must watch; From 'Twenty:20' to 'Rappakal'

Also Read| Nayanthara's popular Telugu movies that are a must-watch for all her fans; See list

Vignesh Shivan spill beans about his wedding plans with Nayanthara

In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh Shivan opened up about his plans to get married to actor Nayanthara. Vignesh cleared the air around online speculations as he said that the duo is happy with the way things are right now. While joking, Vignesh said that they will get married after they both get bored with their dating life. Meanwhile, he also addressed the "insensitive news and rumours" about them testing positive for COVID-19 and said that it was "not in a good taste".

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage rumours

Earlier in June, the reports of their marriage started making rounds on the internet as it was speculated that the director-actor tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in a temple in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The couple is often seen enjoying vacations together in foreign destinations, and pictures of them are flooded on the social media handle of Vignesh.

On the work-front

Nayanthara will reportedly star in Vignesh Shivan's next. Further, this film will also star Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor made her debut in the Malayalam family drama with Manassinakkare (2003). This film was a huge hit at the box office. Some of Nayanthara’s famous films include Billa (2007), Adhurs (Telugu), Bodyguard (Malayalam), Simha (Telugu) and several others.

Also Read| Nayanthara and Thala Ajith movies together that fans should watch; Check out the list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.