'Uyare' Auteur Manu Ashokan Wins 'German Star Of India' At Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Uyare director Manu Ashokan on Monday, July 20 announced that the Parvathy starrer won a prestigious award at the 17th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2020 on his social media. Manu Ashokan revealed that Uyare won the audience poll for outstanding film and that he has been awarded the German Star of India 2020. Manu Ashokan esthetically wrote: "Prestigious moment. UYARE has won the Audience Poll award in the 17th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2020, Germany." (sic)

Prestigious moment UYARE has won the Audience Poll award in the 17 th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2020, Germany. Posted by Manu Ashokan on Sunday, 19 July 2020

Uyare, starring Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali in the lead, narrates the tale of a young girl whose childhood dream of becoming a pilot gets hindered after an acid attack. Uyare features actors like Siddiquie, Anarkali Marikar, and Pratap Pothen in supporting roles. The Parvathy starrer marked the directorial debut of late director Rajesh Pillai's assistant Manu Ashokan's directorial debut. Uyare released to positive reviews and was declared a hit at the box office.

Uyare, written by Bobby and Sanjay, recently earned Parvathy the Best Actor (Female) Award at the Critics Choice Award 2020. Besides which, Uyare has bagged Awards at various Award functions to its cast and director Manu Ashokan. Latest being the German Star of India Award to Manu Ashokan.

Manu Ashokan's career

Manu Ashokan started his career as an assistant director to famous filmmaker Rajesh Pillai. Manu worked with Pillai in films like Vettah (2016) and Traffic (2016). While Vettah, starring Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, and Indrajith Sukumar in the lead made a mark at the box office, Traffic failed to make an impact at the box office and was declared a box office debacle.

Manu Ashokan made his directorial debut with Uyare (2019). The Parvathy starrer released last year struck a chord with the audience, who were raving about the screenplay and performances by the lead characters. Uyare produced by sister-trio Shenuga, Shegna, and Sherga, reportedly collected 24 crores at the box office.

