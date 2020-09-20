Vaibhav Tatwawadi Shares Throwback Clip Of His Stand Up Comedy Days On Engineer's Day

From featuring in Marathi TV serials to being a part of several Bollywood movies, Vaibhav Tatwawadi is one of the rising actors in both the Marathi and Hindi film industries. On the occasion Engineer’s Day, the actor recently shared a throwback video from his old college days where he is seen putting forward a stand-up comedy act. Take a look at the post below:

Vaibhav Tatwawadi’s Instagram post

In the video shared, Vaibhav Tatwawadi is seen talking about his experience of being an engineering student in the College of Engineering, Pune. Apart from the fans, his fun video also received accolades from various other celebs which include Raqesh Bapat, Spruha Joshi, and many more. Manny others even appreciated Vaibhav for his excellent comic timing. Take a look at the comments below.

A sneak peek into Vaibhav’s Instagram

A few days back, Vaibhav shared a mirror selfie in which he can be seen wearing a black checkered shirt. As mentioned in his post, the selfie was from his early morning shoot. The actor shared two pictures. The first image showed the mirror selfie, while the other has Vaibhav having fun with a hairdryer as he gets ready for the shoot. Take a look at the post below.

Vaibhav even shared late-night post-workout pictures on his Instagram handle. The caption of his post reads as, “Late night workout,” along with the exercise emoticon. The actor even used hashtags like #workoutmotivation #vtofficial #homeworkout in his post. Check out his post-workout post below.

About Vaibhav Tatwawadi

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi has been a part of several famous Marathi and Hindi movies. Some of the most remarkable performances of Vaibhhav Tatwawaadi came in films like Fakt Ladh Mhana, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Kanha, and others. Moreover, he has also been a part of several hit Bollywood films such as Bajirao Mastani, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vaibhav Tatwawadi is all set to feature alongside Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar in his upcoming Netflix film. The film has been titled as Tribhanga and is being directed by Hum Aapke Hain Kaun fame Renuka Shahane. The movie will revolve around the life of three women from the same family, but of different generations.

