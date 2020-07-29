Supriya Pilgaonkar & Reema Lagoo Had Taught Us How To Wear A Mask Long Before The Pandemic

Wearing a mask before leaving the house is considered to be the new normal amid the Covid-19 Pandemic. But Sachin Pilgaonkar took his fans and followers down the memory lane when he shared a throwback video of his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar and Reema Lagoo, who taught how to wear masks way back in 1995. The video he shared on Instagram was a clip from an old television show Tu Tu Main Main.

Supriya Pilgaonkar and Reema Lagoo show the right way to wear a mask

Sachin Pilgaonkar shared a throwback video on his Instagram account. The video is a clip from Supriya Pilgaonkar and Reema Lagoo's popular show Tu Tu Main Main, a show about the banter between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law. In the video, the two actors were seen helping each other in wearing a mask. Sachin Pilgaonkar captioned the video saying that the video is from 1995.

He further wrote that those who are confused about how to wear a mask properly can watch Reema Lagoo in this clip. Sachin Pilgaonkar felt nostalgic as she shared the video and wrote, "Good old Times! Miss Reema" (sic). With the post, Sachin Pilgaonkar also made his fans nostalgic. While some said they miss watching the duo together, some said the post reminded them of their childhood days.

Sachin Pilgaonkar joined Instagram a few months back and since then, the actor has been entertaining his fans with his various posts. He was last seen in the Bollywood film Hichki alongside actor Rani Mukerji. Sachin Pilgaonkar played the role of Rani Mukerji's father in the film while his wife played the role of Rani Mukerji's mother in Hichki.

About 'Tu Tu Main Main' show

The popular Hindi sitcom of the 90s, Tu Tu Main Main starred Reema Lagoo, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Kuldeep Pawar and Mahesh Thakur as leads. The story was about the arguments and the love and hate relationship between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law. The show was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar who also made guest appearances on the show in various episodes. The series aired for nearly 2 years and was later dubbed in different regional languages.

