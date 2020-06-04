Sai Tamhankar Shares A Hilarious 'before And After Quarantine' Meme

Recently, actor Sai Tamhankar shared a meme surfing on the internet. In the hilarious meme, a collage is made of Sai Tamhankar's two pictures and labelled as 'before quarantine' and 'after quarantine'. In the one half of the picture, Sai Tamhankar is seen stunning in a black suit while showing off her toned figure. On the other side, Sai Tamhankar is featured in her character Kaveri Jadhav; from the film Vazandaar. The meme post has garnered more than 300 likes and still counting. Scroll down to see the post, Sai Tamhankar shared on the story session of her Instagram:

Apart from sharing memes, the Balak Palak actor keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts amid the nationwide lockdown with stunning pictures. A few days, back she shared a couple of monochrome pictures on her social media wall. In the picture, Sai can be seen laughing her heart out. Instagramming the post, she wrote a caption that read, "All that I’m after is a life full of laughter !"

Along with mesmerising her fans with her pictures, the 33-year-old actor has often expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers working in the current pandemic. As a gesture of respect and to heap praises on the police force, Sai along with her co-star Sonalee Kulkarni changed their display pictures on Twitter.

Sai Tamhankar's projects

Talking about the professional front, Sai was last seen in a Marathi featured film, Kulkarni Chaukatla Deshpande (KCD). The Gajendra Ahire directorial bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience. Apart from this, she had another 2019 release, Girlfriend. Though the film received a mixed response, it managed to do a decent business at the BO. She will be soon seen sharing the screen space with Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in Sachin Kundalkar's Pondicherry.

Sai is seen in various Bollywood films too, including Ghajini and Love Sonia. Her kitty also includes Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi. Reportedly, Sai will be seen playing a pivotal character in the upcoming film. Her social media feed also has a few fun BTS pictures with the cast and the crew of Mimi.

