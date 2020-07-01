Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Shares A Memorable Throwback Pic From 'Tuza Maza Jamena'

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who is a popular face in the Marathi film industry has been a part of a wide range of films. The actor received praise for his performance in the popular Marathi tv show, Tuza Maza Jamena. Vaibhav Tatwawaadi took a trip down his memory lane and shared a throwback picture from the sets of Maza Tuza Jamena.

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi shares a throwback pic from 'Tuza Maza Jamena'

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi recently shared a picture from the sets of the popular tv show. The actor shared a picture on Instagram that features himself, Manava Naik, Reema Lagoo, and Shreedhar Bhave. All of the actors can be seen posing happily while posing for the camera in the picture shared bu Tatwawaadi. The actor accompanied the picture with a caption, ''#2013❤️❤️❤️ Thanks @manava.naik for this lovely pic❤️ #throwback #vtofficial #memories''. In the picture, Manava Nail can be seen donning a black-and-white striped top and she left her hair open for the look. On the other hand, late actor Reema Lagoo can be seen sporting a stunning saree and Shreedhar Bhave donning a casual shirt and tracks. Check out the post shared by Vaibhav Tatwawaadi:

Tuza Maza Jamena is produced by Mahesh Manjrekar, who is a popular face in the film industry and is known for hosting Bigg Boss Marathi. Tuza Maza Jamena featuring Vaibhav Tatwawaadi portrays the dilemmas and challenges every house faces due to factors like generation gap, ego, perspectives, and others. The show narrates the story of Vaibhav Tatwawaadi's character who is the son of Reema Lagoo's character and Shreedhar Bhave's character.

The story revolves around a man who feels stuck in between his mother and wife's fights and he is very confused as to whose side he should support, every time arguments take place. The show features some of the prominent faces from the Marathi film industry. It includes Bhau Kadam, Poornima Manohar, Abhijeet Kelkar, Savita Malpekar, and others, in major roles.

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi has been a part of several popular Marathi films. Some of the memorable performances of Vaibhhav Tatwawaadi in movies include Fakt Ladh Mhana, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Kanha, and others. The actor has also been a part of several hit Bollywood films like Bajirao Mastani, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

