'Uppena' Might Release In Theatres, To Not Go Ahead With OTT Release?

The makers of the much-awaited film, Uppena might not release on the OTT platform, according to media reports. This move comes in contrast with many other about-to-be-released films that are slated to release digitally. Read more to find out why Uppena might not release on OTT.

Despite being aware of the fact that the theatre shutters might remain shut for a few more months, the makers of Uppena are reportedly not opting for a digital release, unlike many films like Angrezi Medium and Baaghi 3. As per reports, the film is based on a heavy budget of a whopping ₹18 crores and the makers are doubting whether the OTT platforms would provide them with the amount, considering their new star cast. Reportedly, a theatre release of the film will provide more revenue than the streaming platforms.

Coronavirus costs big for film industries

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man. In March, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community. Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix.

It was recently reported that the much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022. As per a report by a leading news publication, the seventh film was scheduled to be shot in Italy. However, the decision was dropped considering the unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

All about Uppena

Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Rajsekhar Aningi, and Krithi Shetty in the leading roles, Uppena was originally slated to release in August 2020. The movie will mark the debut of two stars in the South film industry, Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the music of the movie is crafted by Devi Sri Prasad.

