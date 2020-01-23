Sai Dharam Tej's Brother Vaisshnav Tej's First Look Poster For 'Uppena' Released

Vaisshnav Tej, younger brother of Sai Dharam Tej and nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi, is about to make his debut in the Telugu film industry in the upcoming film, Uppena. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana and is produced by Sukumar alongside Mythri Movie Makers. Recently, the makers of the film shared the first look poster for Vaisshnav Tej's character on social media.

Sai Dharam Tej's brother, Vaisshnav Tej's First look for Uppena shared on social media by filmmakers

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's birthday: 'Vikram Vedha' & other unconventional roles of Makkal Selvan

#FirstLook... Debut film of #VaisshnavTej - younger brother of #SaiDharamTej - is titled #Uppena... Costars #KrithiShetty and #VijaySethupathi... The #Telugu film - directed by Buchi Babu Sana - will release on 2 April 2020... Mythri Movie Makers & Sukumar Writings are producers. pic.twitter.com/L7FzFsQVNw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2020

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's birthday: From '96' to 'Pizza', a list of the actor's best films

Above is the first look for Vaisshnav Tej that was shared online by Taran Adarsh after the filmmakers released the poster. In the first look poster, Vaisshnav Tej is spending some quality time near the sea. He is standing at the shore of a beach and is bracing himself as a large wave is about to collide with him. Reportedly, Vaisshnav Tej will play the role of a fisherman in Uppena. The movie is touted to be a romance by the makers, and Uppena is set to release on April 2, 2020.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's 42nd Birthday: Lesser-known facts about the 'Super Deluxe' actor

Alongside Sai Dharam Tej's younger brother, the film will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Krithi Shetty and Rajsekhar Aningi in prominent roles. Just a while ago, several rumours surrounding the film's production popped up online, stating that Vijay Sethupathi had left the project due to creative differences. However, it has now been confirmed by the director, Bucchi Babu, that these rumours were false and that Vijay Sethupathi is still associated with the upcoming movie. Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly play the antagonist.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi reveals the second poster for 'Laabam' on his birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.