Vijay Sethupathi Gearing Up For Son Jason's Acting Debut In Tamil Remake Of 'Uppena'?

Fans of Vijay Sethupathi are eagerly waiting to see him playing negative characters in his upcoming films. In the two of his lined up projects, Master and Uppena, Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist. After creating a lot of buzz for Master, it seems that Vijay Sethupathi is all set to gear up for his son Jason's debut in Uppena. A leading Tamil-language entertainment portal has given an insight into the cast of the Tamil-remake of film Uppena.

Interestingly, the report stated that the 42-year-old actor discussed the script of Uppena with Vijay on the sets of Master, but the latter felt it would be an ideal debut for his son. Meanwhile, no official announcement has been made by the makers or the actor about the same as of now. But it is speculated that the makers will give an official announcement after Jason returns to Chennai. Reportedly, the rest of the cast and crew of the Tamil remake are yet to be finalised. For the unversed, Jason is currently studying filmmaking in Canada.

Details of Uppena remake

Along with Vijay Sethupathi, the remake project will also star Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Rajsekhar Aningi in the lead roles. According to various reports, Vijay Sethupathi will portray the role of an antagonist. The film was supposed to release on April 2, 2020, but has been postponed due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19. Dismissing the speculation that Vijay Sethupathi has turned down the project, the makers released his first look for the film on April 1, 2020. A rustic love story set against the backdrop of the sea, Uppena was shot extensively in Kakinada, Hyderabad, Puri, Kolkata, and Gangtok.

