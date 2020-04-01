The Debate
Vijay Sethupathi Looks Intense In The New Poster Of 'Uppena'; See Pic

Regional Indian Cinema

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most well-known actors in the South. The makers of his upcoming film recently released another poster of Uppena. See the pic here

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
vijay sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most well-known actors in the South. The makers of his upcoming film recently released another poster of Uppena. The film Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the lead role. In the poster, one can see Vijay Sethupathi as his character Rayanam, who looks intense and bold.

In the poster that was recently shared by makers, one can see Vijay Sethupati dressed in a faded grey shirt and a white lungi with a dark blue border. He is seen looking intensely at his cigarette as he smokes on the poster. Check out the intense Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look from the film Uppena below.

As soon as the makers released the poster of the film, fans could not keep calm and were super excited seeing the poster of the film. They also went on to praise Vijay Sethupathi for his avatar in the film. Check out a few comments from fans.

Also read | Sai Dharam Tej's Brother Vaisshnav Tej's First Look Poster For 'Uppena' Released

Also read | Vijay Sethupathi Shares A Memory When He Got Drunk And Looked For His Father

 

About the film

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film, Uppena also stars Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Rajsekhar Aningi in pivotal roles. Earlier to the release of the poster, there were several rumours that Vjay Sethupati has left the film for unknown reasons. The makers responded to the rumours and told fans that nothing of that sort has happened and Vijay is still a part of the film. As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi will portray the role of an antagonist. The film was supposed to release on April 2, 2020, but has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Also read | Aamir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To Have Vijay Sethupathi As An Army Officer?

Also read | Vijay Sethupathi Visits 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' Co-actor In Hospital, Offers Monetary Aid

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
COMMENT
