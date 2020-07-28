Vanessa Morgan's Husband Michael Kopech Files For Divorce Ahead Of Pregnancy Announcement

Riverdale actor Vanessa Morgan on July 25, 2020, broke the big news of her pregnancy. She also shared a slew of pictures and a lengthy note. However, as per the latest reports, Vanessa Morgan's husband and baseball pitcher Michael Kopech filed for a divorce, just a week before Vanessa's pregnancy announcement.

Vanessa Morgan's husband files for divorce

Michael Kopech filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, as per reports. A representative of Vanessa Morgan recently confirmed the news of Michael Kopech being the father of Vanessa's child to a leading magazine. However, the representative did not divulge any details about the couple's separation. Meanwhile, when Vanessa announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, her lengthy note did not mention Michael's name. The duo has been married for six months now.

Vanessa expressed in length about the happiness her little one has brought in her life. On sharing a series of photos, Vanessa wrote, "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January." Vanessa also penned that the little guy in her tummy has already brought her so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose and that she cannot wait to meet her child.

Expressing how the little one exudes a strong light that warms up her belly, the Riverdale actor further wrote, "Lil one you were made with so much love. Thank you, God, for this blessing. I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate every day to being the best mommy I can be."

Vanessa revealed she came to know about her pregnancy on May 20, 2020, after she got tested for the same. The photos give a glimpse of the extraordinaire party with balloons and cupcakes by the beach, with Vanessa dolled up in a gown. Not only this, but the actor also shared an ultrasound of her womb and showed fans how her little one looks like.

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan and Michael's wedding

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech got hitched on January 4, 2020. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Walton Historic House in Florida. Vanessa shared back to back pictures and gave fans a sneak-peek into her dreamy affair.

Reportedly, the duo's wedding was attended by 40 people, including their families, friends and co-stars. Morgan and Michael Kopech got married in less than six months after the latter proposed to her during a camping trip to Havasu Falls, Arizona, in 2019. Moreover, Vanessa's last post for her husband was on May 1, as she wished Michael Kopech on his birthday.

