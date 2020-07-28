Vanessa Morgan Announces Pregnancy, Says She's 'overjoyed To Be Welcoming Baby Boy'

Riverdale actor Vanessa Morgan and her husband, Michael Kopech, are expecting their first child together, as announced by the former on her Instagram handle. The 28-year-old took to her Instagram and penned a lengthy note. It will be Vanessa's first child with Michael Kopech. On sharing a slew of photos, Vanessa wrote, "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January."

Vanessa also penned that the little guy in her tummy has already brought her so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. "I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise," wrote Morgan.

Expressing about how the little one exudes a strong light that warms up her belly, the Riverdale actor wrote, "Lil one you were made with so much love. Thank you, God, for this blessing. I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate every day to being the best mommy I can be."

In of the photos shared by the actor, she gave a glimpse of the day when she came to know about her pregnancy. As seen in Vanessa Morgan's photo, on May 20, 2020, morning she found about her pregnancy after she got tested for the same. She wrote, "I am so happy I took this picture." Vanessa also shared an ultrasound of her womb and gave fans a glimpse of her little one in the belly.

Not only this, but the series of photos also gave a sneak peek into how Vanessa's celebration looked like. With a lot of cupcakes and balloons, she posed amid the greenery. Her caption ended with, "I’ll love you forever. I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶- if you know you know #preggers#quarantine."

As soon as Morgan's post was up, it met with a flurry of well-wishes from fans, co-stars and her friends. Camila Mendes, who stars in Riverdale with Morgan, wrote, "Omg Vanessa!!! so excited for you. congrats boo." After this, Lili Reinhart dropped three flowers on her post. Marisol Nichols penned, "Yes!!!! You’re gonna be an amazing mom!!!". Actors like Asha Bromfield, Logan Browning, Britt Robertson among others also dropped endearing comments.

Vanessa Morgan and Micahel Kopech got hitched on January 4, 2020, in less than six months after Kopech proposed Morgan during a camping trip to Havasu Falls, Arizona, in 2019. Pictures from their dreamy affair took the internet by storm. However, as per the latest reports, Vanessa Morgan's husband has filed for a divorce.

