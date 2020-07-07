Pau Gasol Spends Quality Time With Kobe Bryant's Daughters, Vanessa Bryant Posts Pictures

Two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol showed that he will still be around for Kobe Bryant's family after the tragic death of his former LA Lakers teammate earlier this year. On his 40th birthday, Pau Gasol visited Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant and spent some quality time with the late NBA star's daughters Natalia Diamante, Bianka Bella, and Capri Kobe. Kobe Bryant and his second daughter Gianna passed away on January 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant's death: Pau Gasol visits Kobe Bryant's daughters and Vanessa Bryant

On Monday, Vanessa Bryant uploaded pictures on her Instagram account with Pau Gasol spending time with Kobe Bryant's daughters. Vanessa Bryant captured the sweet moments with Pau Gasol which showcased the Spaniard carrying Kobe Bryant's youngest one-year-old daughter Capri, while she was smiling towards the camera. In another photo, three-year-old Bianka appeared to engage in a seemingly animated conversation with Pau Gasol.

Pau Gasol spending time with Kobe’s daughters. So heartwarming.



Pau Gasol also posed for a picture with Kobe's eldest daughter, 17-year-old Natalia, who was spotted wearing a grey sweater with the caption 'Boom Boom Pau'. Fans on social media were emotionally overwhelmed with Pau Gasol visiting the family of his late friend to check up on their well-being. With the images posted by Vanessa Bryant, it appears that Gasol's relationship with the Bryant family still remains strong

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol's time with the Lakers

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol played together for the Lakers from 2008 till 2014 and won two back-to-back NBA titles together in 2009 and 2010 while donning the Purple and Gold in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant stood by Pau Gasol and vigorously defended the Spaniard during their stint together with the Western Conference giants. Bryant also advocated for Pau Gasol to get his jersey retired by the LA Lakers. The 40-year-old Gasol last played for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 but has found it tough to stay with an NBA team due to a recurring foot injury.

Kobe Bryant's death: Helicopter crash

On January 26, 2020, a helicopter carrying NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others crashed in Calabasas, California. All nine people on-board were killed. Kobe Bryant's death sparked multiple remembrances and tributes for the five-time NBA champion. Kobe Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death

