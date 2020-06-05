'Riverdale' Writer Apologises To Vanessa Morgan After Her 'diversity' Comment; Read Here

Riverdale’s creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has come forward and apologised to Vanessa Morgan. This took place after the actor talked about how black actors are treated on the show. Read on to know more details:

Riverdale creator apologises to actor Vanessa Morgan

According to reports, Vanessa Morgan, who is known for the role of Toni Topaz, opened up about how black people are treated on the set of the show. She also talked about her own treatment on the CW show. This took place after the actor spoke about the Black community protest that has spread after the death of George Floyd. She also said that she was paid less than any other female actor on the show despite being the only “black series regular”.

In response to what Vanessa Morgan had to say, Roberto Aguirre-Sacas went on to confirm the allegations made by the actor. He went on to say that he hears her and that she is right. The writer took to his official social handle and posted a photo, which read, “We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right.”

He also went on to say that, “We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honour her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of colour. We know where the work must happen for us. In the writer’s room.”

In her various posts, she has talked about how the show treated her as a token character with seldom any importance. She said she was just a sidekick on the show for the white leads. In a post, the young actor had said that she was in the show just as a sign of diversity.

She wrote, “To my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us,” she wrote. “To the six-year-old me who had no role model that looked like me on TV. This is for you. We aren’t your token black non-dimensional characters. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU.”

