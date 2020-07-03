Vanitha Vijayakumar Shares A Pic With Husband Peter Paul Despite Controversy; See Here

Vanitha Vijayakumar recently uploaded a photo with her new husband, Peter Paul, despite the controversy surrounding his past marriage. Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul got married in a private ceremony on June 27, 2020. However, as soon as they got married, Peter Paul's first wife Elizabeth alleged that he had not yet finalised their divorce. The latest image shared by Vanitha Vijayakumar features Peter Paul lovingly kissing her on her forehead.

Vanitha Vijayakumar shares an adorable photo with Peter Paul despite his marriage controversy

Magalgalai Petra Appaakkalukku Mattum Thaan Theriyum

Mutham Kaamathil Serndhadhu Illai Endru...🤗 pic.twitter.com/3QqUu41Ecv — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 2, 2020

Taking to social media, Vanitha Vijayakumar shared a photo of Peter Paul lovingly kissing her on her forehead. In the caption for the photo, Vanitha Vijayakumar shared a popular quote from the movie Thanga Meenkal, "Magalgalai Petra Appaakkalukku Mattum Thaan Theriyum Mutham Kaamathil Serndhadhu Illai Endru."

Roughly translated, the quote means that only those fathers who have daughters will know that kiss (referring to Peter kiss her forehead) does not belong to lust.

While many fans adored Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul's relationship, some were rather critical of the post due to the recent controversy. For those unaware, a woman named Elizabeth made the headlines after Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul's marriage. Elizabeth accused Peter Paul of getting married for the second time without getting a divorce.

In fact, Elizabeth even filed a police complaint against Peter Paul. In her complaint, Elizabeth alleged that Peter Paul abandoned his first marriage, including his two children, without legal formalities. Peter's son also claimed that his father was an alcoholic, in response to Vanitha calling Peter a teetotaller.

Moreover, in an interaction with a regional channel, Peter Paul's son also alleged that they tried to get him help by admitting him to a rehab centre. However, Peter allegedly tried to escape from the rehab centre and ended up injuring himself. According to another report from a news portal, Peter Paul's son also accused his father of having multiple affairs.

According to Peter Paul's son, his father would find a new affair every time he would join a new company. The son even claimed that he was used to his father's behaviour, which is why he was not surprised when he married Vanitha Vijayakumar. The son finally stated that he literally got bored and this new marriage did not surprise him.

