Saroj Khan's Death: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shraddha Kapoor Pay Emotional Tributes

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on June 3, 2020. After suffering from a cardiac arrest, the legendary dancer breathed her last at the age of 71. The heartbreaking news has left the entire Bollywood and entertainment industry in a state of shock. Several celebrities have been sharing their heartfelt condolences over social media. Nushrratt Bharuccha mourned the death of Saroj Khan and posted a throwback picture from her rehearsal sessions “master Ji.” Apart from Nushrratt, Shraddha Kapoor also shared a picture of the choreographer on social media to offer her condolence.

Nushrratt Bharuccha & Shraddha Kapoor recall old memories with Saroj Khan

Nushrratt who said she feels fortunate enough to learn dance from the ace choreographer shared a throwback picture from one of her rehearsal sessions with Saroj Khan on her Instagram story and praised her for the craft. The actress while captioning the post, wrote that learning from Saroj was a “privilege” for her. The actress hailed her skills and wrote that she knew the flaws of the actors and how to convert them into their strength while dancing. Nushrratt further wrote that she will always remember the teachings of the great choreographer and keep them close to her heart.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of the dancer on her Instagram page and penned a heart-warming note. While expressing her emotions over the tragic news, the Baaghi actress applauded the choreographer’s hard work which made her the first woman to become a chief choreographer in the Indian film industry. The actress recalled her childhood days and revealed that she grew up dancing on the numbers choreographed by Saroj Khan. At last, she wrote that Saroj Ji’s craft and magic will live on in the hearts of the people always.

Several other Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Saiee Manjrekar, Siddhant Kapoor mourned the loss of Saroj Khan on social media. Ayushmannn Khurrana mentioned that he never met Saroj Khan but this feels like a personal loss. Saiee Manjrekar was also trained by Saroj Khan in the past. She penned down a heartfelt note mourning her death. Shraddha Kapoor’s brother and actor Siddhant Kapoor also shared a collage of Saroj Khan’s monochrome images. See the posts here.

Saroj Khan was unwell for some time and she was hospitalized on June 20, 2020, after she complained of breathing issues. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Saroj Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI. Saroj Khan’s last rites took place at Malad’s Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning today on July 3, 2020. The choreographer is now survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The Ek Do Teen choreographer has been helping actors with dance for over four decades now. She had first appeared as a background dancer in the movie Nazrana. She made her debut as a choreographer with the movie Geeta Mera Naam in 1974.

