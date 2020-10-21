Vanitha Vijayakumar Reveals How Husband Peter's Alcoholism Ruined Her Marriage

South-Indian actor Vanitha Vijayakumar has opened up about her troubled marriage with husband Peter Paul. She recently took to her YouTube channel to let her fans and well-wishers know the truth. She mentioned that she did not know that Peter Paul was addicted to alcohol before marriage. Read ahead to know more about Vanitha and Peter Paul’s marriage.

All about Vanitha Vijaykumar and Peter Paul’s marriage

Former Bigg Boss participant Vanitha Vijayakumar said that she did not know about her husband’s alcohol addiction. In the video, she said she took good care of Peter and even loved him. Vanitha has said that she got married to Peter because she wanted a man for her and a father for her children.

Vanitha Vijayakumar has also added that Peter suffered a heart attack because of alcoholism. She admitted him to a hospital and even took care of him by spending a good amount of money on his treatment. Even after getting a discharge from the hospital, Peter continued to smoke and drink. He even had vomited blood and had to be admitted to the ICU for a week.

She had even put a tracker in Peter’s phone with his permission but still, things did not improve. Vanitha also added that one day he had left home at 4 AM and did not return for several hours. It was his assistant who brought him home. They even planned a trip to Goa because Peter could not handle the stress of trolls and allegations on social media. Everything was well between Vanitha and Peter Paul until they came from the trip.

After returning from the trip, Vanitha said that Peter got a phone call that said that his brother had passed away. This news had upset him and he wished to go home. Vanitha has added that she gave him money for his trip expenses. It has been several days since Peter has gone. Vanitha also said that he is with his family currently. She added that what his former wife told her about him was true.

Vanitha Vijaykumar concluded that she had taken very good care of Peter and he knows this, too. She also said that she has seen many ups and downs in life and will rise from this crisis as well. She never has kept a grudge against anyone in her life.

Image courtesy- @vanithavijayakumar Instagram

