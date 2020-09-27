Did You Know Yami Gautam And Vijay Deverakonda Made Their Tollywood Debut Together?

Yami Gautam is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. Having made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, the actor has since then starred in many memorable films opposite talented artists. Apart from the Hindi film industry, Yami Gautam has also made a promising presence in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and Tamil language movies. However, did you know Yami Gautam made her Telugu debut opposite Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda?

Yami Gautam and Vijay Deverakonda's debut film

Directed by Ravi Babu, Nuvvila was a romantic comedy movie released in 2011. Interestingly, even Vijay Deverakonda made his debut with the same film. The other new faces launched by the director were Havish Koneru, Ajay, Prasad Barve, Sarayu, and Remya Nambeesan.

The story of Nuvvila was about three boys who worked at a pizza place and the three different stories that were created when one of them covered for another boy’s pizza delivery slot. The movie received mixed reviews from the audiences but it paved the way for both the actors in the Telugu film industry.

Yami Gautam’s career in Telugu cinema

Image Source- Snip from Yuddham Trailer

Though Yami Gautam became a prominent face in Bollywood after her debut in 'Vicky Donor', she has also managed to pave her way into the Telugu film industry and worked as the lead character in them. After Nuvvila, Yami worked in another Telugu film, Gouravam, in which she played the lead role of a young advocate opposite Allu Sirish. The plot of the 2013 movie revolved around the issue of honour killing.

Later on, she was seen in Yuddham in which she was cast opposite Tarun Kumar and other members included Ashish Vidhyarthi, Srihari, Brahmanandam, to name a few. The movie was directed by Bharathi Ganesh and released in 2014. It didn’t do well at the box office.

Yami Gautam's latest Telugu movie was Courier Boy Kalyan which also did not do well. Premsai was the director of the movie. The movie featured Yami opposite Nitin Reddy in this action thriller released in 2015. The other cast members included Ashutosh Rana, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Surekha Vani, Harsha Vardhan and several others. The Tamil version of this movie was also shot simultaneously with the Telugu project.

Image Source- Yami Gautam and Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

