Vanitha Vijayakumar Shares Throwback Pictures Of Thalapathy Vijay On Her Son’s Birthday

South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Vanitha Vijayakumar have been friends for a long time. She recently wished the actor on his birthday earlier this week. Vanitha Vijayakumar has now gone ahead and shared a few throwback pictures with Thalapathy Vijay.

Vanitha Vijayakumar shares throwback pictures with Thalapathy Vijay

Vanitha Vijayakumar recently took to social media to share a few throwback pictures with Vijay. In the pictures, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen playing with Vanitha Vijayakumar’s son Vijayshrihari. She also explained that the pictures are from her son’s first birthday party.

The first picture had Thalapathy Vijay looking at Vanitha Vijayakumar’s son as she plays with his toy. In the second picture, one can spot both Thalapathy Vijay and Vanitha Vijayakumar sitting on a sofa and playing with the children. There are also pictures where one can see Thalapathy Vijay playing with Vanitha Vijayakumar’s son Vijaysrihari.

Take a look at Vanitha Vijayakumar’s pictures here:

Vanitha Vijayakumar made her debut into the entertainment industry with Chandralekha in 1995. Directed by Nambirajan, the film also starred Thalapathy Vijay opposite Vanitha Vijayakumar. The duo has been good friends since then. They always share their admiration for each other on social media as well.

On the other hand, Vanitha Vijayakumar recently shared a picture of her and her fiancé Peter Paul. In the picture, one can see both their hands inked with each other’s names. She even captioned the picture as, “Etched for love”.

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul have been together for almost six months now. Several reports have been doing the rounds that the couple is all set to tie the knot towards this month-end. However, the news has not been confirmed by either Vanitha Vijayakumar or Peter Paul. However, several fans and the entertainment industry is curious to know more about the same. Reportedly, the ceremony will be a small affair with the attendance of only close friends and family.

During an interview with a daily portal, Vanitha Vijayakumar had revealed that she had met him in December 2019. She then went on to add that Peter Paul is a VFX technician who was planning to make his directorial debut back then. Vanitha Vijayakumar was previously married to Akash with whom she even has a son. Vanitha Vijayakumar then got married to Anand Jay Rajan but it ended after things turned awry. She even has two daughters, Jovika and Jaynitha, who live with her.

