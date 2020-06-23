Thalapathy Vijay Celebrated His 21st Birthday With THIS Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Contestant

Thalapathy Vijay recently celebrated his 46th birthday through social media in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. It was recently revealed to his fans that years earlier, the actor’s 21st birthday was celebrated with an ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar. The two actors were shooting for their film Chandralekha as per the birthday post put up by Vanitha.

Thalapathy Vijay’s 21st birthday on the sets of Chandralekha

Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday is considered a grand event amongst his fans and followers with their celebrations verging on the extreme, even among members of the industry. It was recently revealed through social media that the actor had celebrated his 21st birthday while shooting for the song Arumbum Thalire, along with his co-star Vanitha Vijaykumar, from the film Chandralekha. On the occasion of his 46th birthday, Vanitha Chandralekha took to Twitter to wish him and brush up the memories that they have made together. She wrote in the tweet they were in Kulu Manali, shooting for the song, Arumbum Thaklire, 25 years ago.

She posted a few stills from the song while talking about the special memories that they created together. She has written that even though they have both grown older, the memories are still fresh and the moments are evergreen. Vanitha Vijaykumar has also written that he will always be her superstar no matter the circumstances. Have a look at the tweet made by the Bigg Boss 3 contestant here.

25 years ago is when we traveled to kulu manali 4 arumbum thalire song.ur 21st birthday we celebrated there..its all so fresh in my memory.we might have grown older but those precious moments r evergreen&beautiful..u are always my SUPER STAR#HappyBirthdayThalapathy @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/e8JqZ8sc98 — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) June 22, 2020

Tamil actor Vanitha Vijaykumar made her debut with the film, Chandralekha. Thalapathy Vijay played the lead role in this film. It was directed by Nambirajan and the entire shooting took place in a small village with basic conditions. The film Chandralekha started off with mixed reviews from the audience and eventually failed at the box office.

Vanitha Vijaykumar was not seen in many films after Chandralekha. In the year 2019, the actor appeared on the show Bigg Boss 3 Tamil where she gained a good fan-following. The actor went on to become a part of a Tamil cooking show called Cook With Comali, which she also won at the end.

