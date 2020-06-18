Vanitha Vijayakumar's Marriage With Pete Paul Gets A Thumbs Up From Daughter Jovika

Ever since the Tollywood actor and Tamil Bigg Boss 3 contestant, Vanitha Vijayakumar announced being head over heels in love with filmmaker Peter Paul on social media, their wedding has become the talk of the town. Vanitha took to her Instagram handle yesterday to share the good news with fans by posting a detailed statement of their marriage. Soon after she shared the statement, her daughter, Jovika lent support to her mother and penned a heartfelt note for her in the comment section of her IG post.

Vanitha Vijayakumar's marriage gets a thumbs up from daughter Jovika

Vanitha Vijayakumar's wedding with filmmaker Pete Paul will take place at their house in Chennai on June 27, 2020, at 4 pm with the attendance of close family and friends. This wedding with Pete marks Vanitha's third marriage after splitting with television actor Akash and businessman Anand Jay Rajan.

However, the actor's daughter, Jovika took to the comment section of mom's Instagram post to lend her support by writing that she will always be there by her side no matter what. For the unversed, Jovika is Vanitha's daughter from her first marriage. The 15-year-old daughter's comment read,

You know I love you!! And whatever happens I will always support you...I have learnt everything from you...and I have had an adventurous 15 years with you, we have been through so much in life together and I know there are many more years and adventures to come. And no one knows you as much as I do and let me tell you that you are the KINDEST AND LOVING human!! And you have to live your life your way and there is absolutely nothing wrong in that!! I love you and support you 10000% no matter what happens and no matter who says what, because I know YOU and YOU are hardworking, loyal, fabulous, cheerful, kind and loving...never forget that!! And you deserve happiness as much as everyone else. Not everybody has hope not everybody believes in magic and not everybody believes in love but you do and it has paid of very well. And I'm saying this as your daughter but as your friend as well...I love you...all the best ma. (sic)

Soon after Jovika commented on mother Vanitha Vijayakumar's IG post, the Bigg Boss 3 contestant took a screenshot of the comment and posted it on her Instagram feed by captioning it, "I'm counting my blessings". Check out the post below:

