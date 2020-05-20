Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Clears The Air Around Wedding Rumours, Adds She Was Unaware Of This

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She has appeared in several Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films over the years. Recently, there had been several reports making rounds on the Internet that the actor is planning to get married soon. However, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recently took to social media to finally cleared the air about the same. Read further ahead to know more details:

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar talks about wedding rumours

There were many speculations on social media that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be leaving films soon as she was about to get hitched. According to the rumours, the actor has been dating a businessman for some time now who is also said to be associated with the Indian cricket team. However, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar finally cleared the air about it.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar said that she was unaware of such rumours and added that if she ever were to tie the knot then she will be the first one to shout the news out to the world. Varalaxmi also added that she will not be quitting films and her career.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared a picture that read, “I like rumours. I find out so much about me that I didn’t even know”. She further wrote, “Why am I the last to know that I'm getting married..?? Hahaha, the same nonsense rumours... why is everybody obsessed with me getting married.. if I'm getting married I will shout it off the rooftops.. to all u media ppl writing abt this... IM NOT GETTING MARRIED. IM NOT QUITTING FILMS”.

Check out Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's post here:

Why am i the last to know that I'm getting married..??Hahahah the same nonsense rumors..why is everybody obsessed with me getting married..if I'm getting married I will shout it off the roof tops..to all u media ppl writing abt this..IM NOT GETTING MARRIED. IM NOT QUITTING FILMS pic.twitter.com/VimowM2pMR — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) May 18, 2020

Back in early 2018, there were also reports that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar had gotten engaged. The actor denied the same and even went on to term it as “baseless rumours”. She also added that these rumours have an adverse effect on her personal life.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was also rumoured to be dating her Sandakozhi 2 co-star Vishal for some time. However, both of them have brushed these reports as rumours. Vishal then went on to announce his engagement to Anisha Alla Reddy in April 2019. The engagement took place in a small, private ceremony.

On the professional front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was last seen in Manojkumar Natarajan’s directorial debut, Velvet Nagaram. She also has an interesting line up of projects ahead for the year. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be next seen in Kanni Raasi, Kaatteri, Chasing, Danny and Ravi Teja starrer Krack.

