Varun Tej Konidela Spends Some Quality Time With His Family, Posts Picture On Instagram

It is a known fact that Varun Tej Konidela is a family-oriented person. The actor, time and again, treats his fans with pictures of him spending some quality time with the Konidela's. Every now and then, the pictures that feature the Konidela family sees them having a playful moment with each other. One such example can be found below.

The latest picture of Varun Tej Konidela's family was shared by the actor himself on his Instagram handle. Varun Tej Konidela accompanied by his newly-wedded sister, Niharika Konidela, their father, Naga Babu & their mother, Padmaja Konidela. The picture that features Naga Babu's family and him sees the Konidela family spending some quality time together and smiling for the camera, while Niharika Konidela can be seen shutting her eyes & ears and laughing as if she came across something hilarious. The picture featuring Varun Tej Konidela's family and he can be found below as well as on his Instagram.

The Post:

On the work front, Varun Tej Konidela and the team of his upcoming film, Ghani, released the first look of the actor from the feature presentation. The poster indicates that the actor will be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming feature presentation. The posters in question were also shared by Varun Tej Konidela's family members, his friends and industry mates alike on the occasion of his birthday. Some of those posts can be found below.

Happiesttt birthdayyy darling @IAmVarunTej hv an awesome year ahead!!😘😘 and 1st look of #GHANI is SMASHING!!🔥 wishin u all the luck 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/GRUCN3PPyi — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 19, 2021

As far as Varun Tej's personal and professional life is concerned, the actor found a brother-in-law in Chaitanya JV, who tied the knot with his sister, Niharik Konidela a little over a month ago. As a way of welcoming Chaitanya JV to the family, Varun Tej released a post that contained multiple images of him, Chaitanya, and more from the Sangeet Ceremony of the much-talked-about #Nischay wedding. The post can be found below and on Varun Tej's Instagram handle as well.

The post:

