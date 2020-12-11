Varun Tej Konidela Wishes His "Bangaru Thalli" Niharika Konidela 'Happy Married Life'

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela shared an adorable picture from his younger sister's wedding ceremony on Instagram. Along with the candid picture taken during the wedding ceremony, Varun wrote a cute note for his younger sister, in the caption. Varun Tej Konidela's sister Niharika Konidela tied the knot with Chaitanya JV in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2020. Niharika is the daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Varun Tej Konidela shares candid picture of Niharika Konidela's wedding

Varun Tej Konidela looked dapper in his silver sherwani. As his younger sister Niharika and her husband Chaitanya went on with the wedding rituals, Varun was seen smiling and blessing the couple. In the caption of the picture, Varun wrote “Wishing my Bangaru thalli @niharikakonidela and my dashing Bava @chaitanya_jv. A happy married life... Can’t express in words about how happy I am right now! And thanks to each and everyone for the lovely wishes..❤️ #Nischay”(sic)

The bride and the groom were dressed in golden attires, and many of their wedding pictures have been doing rounds on the internet. Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding was attended by their close friends and family members. Star Allu Arjun was also present at the wedding. He's the cousin of actors Niharika and Varun Tej.

Varun Tej is known for his works in the Telugu Cinema. He made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Mukunda opposite actor, which was directed by Srikanth Addala. He rose to fame when he played the character of Dhupati Haribabu in the film Kanche, the first Indian film on World War II. Niharika Konidela is a producer, actor and an anchor who primarily works in the Telugu entertainment industry. She has also been a part of several web series and movie. She made her debut with the film Oka Manasu.

