Christmas 2020: Ram Charan Extends Wishes, Gives A Glimpse Of Perfect 'fam-jam'

With the onset of Christmas, the celebrities are busy planning the day with friends and family to celebrate the day and make it more memorable. Making Christmas eve more special, Tollywood stars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan celebrated Christmas with their entire family. Ram Charan took to Instagram and treated fans with a complete family picture while giving a glimpse of the celebrations from last night.

Ram Charan celebrates Christmas with family

The picture also included their cousin and newly married couple Niharika Konidela along with husband Chaitanya JV. The fans can spot Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, and other cousins of the mega family posing for an epic group picture. Considering it a rare sight, fans had a great time seeing the perfect ‘fam-jam’ picture. Apart from the family picture, Ram Charan also shared pictures while posing with the newly married couple who were dressed in red to delve into the festive spirit. He can also be seen posing with his other cousins to make the evening more special. While captioning the post, Ram wrote, “From the last nite!! Merry Christmas!!”

Lat time, the family got together for Niharika and Chaitanya’s wedding celebrations that took place in Udaipur this month. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV earlier became the talk of the town because of their exquisite wedding. Recently, Niharika shared a glimpse of her big day with her fans. These pictures took the internet by storm leaving her ardent fans in awe of the couple. They were quick to reply and flooded the post with several comments and reactions. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of three pictures of her wedding day. In the first picture, Chaitanya JV was all smiles as Niharika was conducting a wedding ritual. She wrote a quirky caption that read, "I promise not to miss any opportunity to make you laugh just like this. (Even if it means I have to hit you) there’s no going back now. Hi chay." In the second picture, Niharika and Chaitanya posed as they looked into each other's eyes. Chaitanya was seen warmly embracing his bride.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will resume shooting of Pushpa in January while Ram Charan will shoot for RRR alongside Jr NTR. RRR is being directed by SS Rajamouli and it also stars B-town celebs Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in supporting roles.

