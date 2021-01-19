Last Updated:

Varun Tej Konidela's 'super Intense' First Look In Ghani Impresses Fans; See Motion Poster

As the actor, Varun Tej Konidela is gearing up for his upcoming movie, Ghani, the motion poster of the film was recently released leaving the fans enchanted.

Nehal Gautam
Varun Tej Konidela

Varun Tej Konidela is a famous actor who is best known for his spectacular work in the Telugu movie industry and has created a huge fan following right from the beginning of his career. As all his fans always await Varun Tej Konidela’s movies and projects, they recently became thrilled to see his upcoming movie, Ghani first look. As the movie is slated to release in July 2021, all the fans have already become curious after watching Ghani motion poster on Youtube. Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted when they saw Ghani first look online.

 

Ghani first look revealed

Ghani is Varun Tej Konidela’s upcoming movie that is slated to release in a few months. As Ghani first look was released a few hours ago, it created a buzz all over the internet in a short span of time. Several fans and peers of Varun Tej Konidela took to social media to react to the motion poster in which he can be seen punching a boxing bag showcasing his stunning intense look. The buzz was even larger as the Ghani motion poster was released on the occasion of Varun Tej Konidela’s birthday. All his fans took to social media to wish the star on his birthday as well as praise his intense and snazzy look in the motion poster.

Many of the fans reacted to the poster and stated how it was most intensive yet stylish while some others added how the poster looked promising. They even wished Varun Tej Konideal on his birthday and wished Varun and Ghani cast all the best for the future endeavours. One of the fans even addressed Varun Tej Konidela and said how amazing his script selection was and again wished the team good luck for Ghani. One of the other fans also stated in the tweet how the first look of Ghani was smashing. 

There were several other celebrities who also took to Twitter and shared how much they liked the Ghani motion poster. Lavanya also stated how the poster was super intense and mentioned how she was pretty sure that they would kill it in the movie. One of the other artists, Kartikeya also mentioned as to how Varun Tej Konidela was one of the most versatile actors and also the sweetest person. He also added how the poster looked quite powerful and hoped that he would score blockbusters for his upcoming movies. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions by fans and celebrities that depicted how Ghani motion poster became a massive hit in a few hours.

 

As the motion poster was released on Youtube a few hours ago, many of the fans also reacted to it in the Youtube comment section. The fans showered love on to the actor Varun Tej as well as the entire Ghani cast through the comments. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions on Youtube.

