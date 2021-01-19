Varun Tej Konidela's 'super Intense' First Look In Ghani Impresses Fans; See Motion Poster

Varun Tej Konidela is a famous actor who is best known for his spectacular work in the Telugu movie industry and has created a huge fan following right from the beginning of his career. As all his fans always await Varun Tej Konidela’s movies and projects, they recently became thrilled to see his upcoming movie, Ghani first look. As the movie is slated to release in July 2021, all the fans have already become curious after watching Ghani motion poster on Youtube. Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted when they saw Ghani first look online.

Ghani first look revealed

Ghani is Varun Tej Konidela’s upcoming movie that is slated to release in a few months. As Ghani first look was released a few hours ago, it created a buzz all over the internet in a short span of time. Several fans and peers of Varun Tej Konidela took to social media to react to the motion poster in which he can be seen punching a boxing bag showcasing his stunning intense look. The buzz was even larger as the Ghani motion poster was released on the occasion of Varun Tej Konidela’s birthday. All his fans took to social media to wish the star on his birthday as well as praise his intense and snazzy look in the motion poster.

Many of the fans reacted to the poster and stated how it was most intensive yet stylish while some others added how the poster looked promising. They even wished Varun Tej Konideal on his birthday and wished Varun and Ghani cast all the best for the future endeavours. One of the fans even addressed Varun Tej Konidela and said how amazing his script selection was and again wished the team good luck for Ghani. One of the other fans also stated in the tweet how the first look of Ghani was smashing.

There were several other celebrities who also took to Twitter and shared how much they liked the Ghani motion poster. Lavanya also stated how the poster was super intense and mentioned how she was pretty sure that they would kill it in the movie. One of the other artists, Kartikeya also mentioned as to how Varun Tej Konidela was one of the most versatile actors and also the sweetest person. He also added how the poster looked quite powerful and hoped that he would score blockbusters for his upcoming movies. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions by fans and celebrities that depicted how Ghani motion poster became a massive hit in a few hours.

First Punch of #Ghani at Kicksssss



Looking soo promising



Wishing A Very Happy Birthday #MegaPrince @IAmVarunTej



Best wishes to #Ghani and all of your future endeavours on behalf of our Idol #MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan fan's#HappyBirthdayVarunTej #GaniFirstLook https://t.co/i9N3PkFpcR — Rastra RamCharan YuvaShakthi (@RcYuvaShakthi) January 19, 2021

Happiesttt birthdayyy bro @IAmVarunTej hv an awesome year ahead!!ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ and 1st look of #GHANI is SMASHING!!ðŸ”¥ wishin u all the luck ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/3eGgLpmMDW — Ramu tarak (@officalRamu6) January 19, 2021

Excellent motion Poster anna ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥



All the best for the movie ðŸ‘



Excellent BGM @MusicThaman

Anna ðŸŽ‰ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥



All the best for the movie from @AnilRavipudi anna fans ðŸŽ‰#Anilravipudi@IAmVarunTej#Ghanihttps://t.co/f41xlOvefB — Anil Ravipudi FC™ (@Anil_RavipudiFC) January 19, 2021

SUPERR intense first look @IAmVarunTej and pretty sure you’re gonna kill it in this one as well..!!

wishing you a very Happy Birthday and a fantastic year ðŸ¤—#ghani #VT10 #HBDVarunTej pic.twitter.com/tVVDn4f7sN — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) January 19, 2021

Happiest birthday to one of the most versatile actor and sweetest person @IAmVarunTej ..#Ghani looks even more powerful and smashing than #GadhalakondaGanesh ..

Hope you score blockbusters with both #Ghani and #F3 Anna.. pic.twitter.com/cn1SAPdhc3 — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) January 19, 2021

A special video released by @AlwaysRamCharan on occasion of @IAmVarunTej Birthday ðŸ˜

Very nice and packs a punch !!



Happy Birthday @IamVarunTej ðŸ¥Š !!



All the best team #Ghani. https://t.co/6TbSQLpTuy #HBDVarunTej #RamCharan — RC YuvaShakthi Srikakulam (@RcYuvashkthiSkm) January 19, 2021

Awesome!!!!!! Advance congratulations to @IAmVarunTej and entire team of #Ghani..... reminds me Power Star character in BALU..... ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— https://t.co/rvtvcGh64W — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) January 19, 2021

As the motion poster was released on Youtube a few hours ago, many of the fans also reacted to it in the Youtube comment section. The fans showered love on to the actor Varun Tej as well as the entire Ghani cast through the comments. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions on Youtube.

