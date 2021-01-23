'Vellam' Review By The Twitterati: Know What Viewers Have To Say About Jayasurya's Film

Vellam review(s) by the members of the audience who watched the film on the first day of its theatrical release has made it to the internet. Vellam Movie review(s) that can be found below touch upon the various aspects of the feature presentation, such as the portrayal of reality, cinematography and individual performances, to name a few. Some of the movie watchers have also pointed out aspects that the film could have done without or portrayed in a better way. Some of Vellam movie review(s) can be found below.

Vellam review by Twitter users:

One of Jayasurya's best ever perfomances in a highly underwhelming movie.#Vellam in a nutshell. — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) January 22, 2021

#VellamMovie interesting 1at half is ended up with real life character of a Alcoholic Man.offering some Top notch performance from #jayasurya .Worth watch #Vellam pic.twitter.com/50iitVrUfa — VibinVijay Panicker (@VibinVijay03) January 22, 2021

As one can see above, the Malayalam movie review by fans can see them praising the performance of its lead characters and simultaneously dwelling into the technical aspects of the same. Additionally, a section of the viewers can be seen discussing a reference to Mohanlal in the film. Additionally, the viewers can also be seen pointing out what the makers could have done better.

About Vellam:

Vellam is the story about an alcoholic who has been effectively disowned by society. Cast list of the film includes Jayasurya, Samyukhta Menon and Saiju Kurup, amongst others. Vellam, which is considered to be the first Malayalam film that has received a theatrical release in nearly a year, has a rating of 9.1 on IMDb. Details regarding Vellam's Day 1 Box Office collections are awaited.

Also, reportedly actor Jayasurya had also escaped an accident on the sets of the Malayalam film Vellam when a power tiller went out of control and dragged the actor along. The team in the video is seen running behind the actor to save him as the machine lost its control and dragged him with it.

