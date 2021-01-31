Veteran Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's Next Movie Titled #BB3 Gets An Official Release Date

Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next movie titled #BB3 is all set to hit the theatres on May 28, 2021. 'Dwaraka Creations' who are the makers of the film have confirmed the same on social media.



Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Telugu cinema production house has asked all the Tollywood movie buffs to fasten their seat belts as their next venture is set to roar in theatres from May 28. However, what really stands out here is that the poster of the upcoming drama film features lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in a stylish avatar.

The movie is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy and one of Telugu cinema's renowned action directors Boyapati Srinu and apart from the actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, it also stars one of the popular actresses of the South Indian film industry Sayyeshaa and, actress-model Pragya Jaiswal in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the film also marks lead actor Balakrishna as well as director Srinu's third collaboration. The two collaborated for super hit films titled Simha and Legend, which released in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

Another important aspect of this highly anticipated movie in the Telugu film industry is that its release date (May 28) coincides with the birth anniversary of Nandamuri Balakrishna's late father the legendary NTR i.e. yesteryear actor, producer, director, film editor, and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao.

