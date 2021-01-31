Kollywood Superstar Dhanush Officially Confirms Release Date Of His Next Movie 'Karnan'

Kollywood superstar Dhanush has officially announced that his next movie 'Karnan' will have a worldwide theatrical release in April. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, of "Pariyerum Perumal" fame, the film is reportedly billed as an action-drama.

Karnan to release in April

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Why This Kolaveri Di?' artist shared the theatrical release poster of his next venture and revealed that the movie will hit the theatres in April 2021. Apart from that, the '3' actor also thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie and more importantly, for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who''s livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options.

The 'Raanjhanaa' star concluded by dedicating the movie to all his fans.

Dhanush's upcoming projects

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram which has been written & directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Y NOT Studios. He will be sharing screen space with Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead roles.

In the ongoing year, the 11-time South Indian International Movie Awards winner will also be seen in the Aanand L. Rai-directed Hindi romantic drama film 'Atrangi Re' where he will be sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. At the same time, this will also be Dhanush's third Bollywood movie after romantic-drama Raanjhanaa (2013) and, satirical drama film Shamitabh (2015) respectively.

Atrangi Re was indefinitely pushed due to post-production delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and as of now, it is originally scheduled for worldwide release on 14 February 2021 in theatres.

